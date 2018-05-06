Barcelona's run at La Liga's first perfect season has one more high hurdle.

The league champions welcome storied rival Real Madrid to Camp Nou Sunday for the latest edition of El Clasico. Barcelona captured the league title in its last match but still has eyes on doing something no other team has done before in Spain's top flight. Lionel Messi & Co. enter the match 26-0-8 in La Liga this season and on a league-record 41-game unbeaten run. Its last loss in La Liga came April 8, 2017 at Malaga.

Real Madrid, which labored through part of the league season but got it together and reached a fourth Champions League final in five years, would love nothing more than to play spoiler while also having an eye on catching Atletico Madrid for second place in the league.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the match:

Barcelona finishes its season against Villarreal, Levante and Real Sociedad, while Real Madrid will face Sevilla, Celta Vigo and Villarreal prior to its May 26 Champions League final date with Liverpool.