Manchester City lifted the Premier League trophy but Huddersfield were the heroes at the Etihad Stadium with one of the bravest performances you are ever likely to see, taking an unlikely point in their quest for survival

Both teams made two changes, with City bringing in John Stones and David Silva for Aymeric Laporte and Ilkay Gundogan. Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe came in for Huddersfield as David Wagner opted for a more defensive approach.

City started in predictably dominant fashion and Silva was foiled by Jonas Lossl, but Huddersfield's high line caused the hosts some problems. This approach earned them a free kick from which Alex Pritchard found Florent Hadergjonaj, and the German should have done better but could only find Ederson's gloves.

Huddersfield's brave setup continued to pay dividends as they won the ball high up the field and Ederson had to be agile to deny a dipping Pritchard effort. Another chance fell their way as Aaron Mooy laid the ball off to Chris Lowe, who slashed at the effort when composure was required.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

A weak penalty appeal from Raheem Sterling was waved away as City started to get frustrated. Kevin De Bruyne struck a shot straight at Lossl, before a Kyle Walker cross was headed over by Gabriel Jesus.

As brave as Huddersfield were going forward, they were also resilient at the back. They dropped deeper as the half wore on and their efforts took their toll, but City still lacked a cutting edge and the Terriers made it to half time with the scores level in the Manchester sun.

HT |  0-0  #cityvhudds #mancity



Chances few and far between at the Etihad so far. pic.twitter.com/7sTn4qsxFV — Manchester City ( @ManCity ) May 6, 2018

Huddersfield nearly conceded a horrible goal as a Leroy Sane cross was caught between Lossl and Steve Mounie, but they were able to clear before a decisive touch was made. David Wagner made his first change as Mounie was replaced by Laurent Depoitre.

Pep Guardiola made changes of his own, replacing Kevin De Bruyne with Ilkay Gundogan and then bringing on Phil Foden for the minutes needed to guarantee him a Premier League medal. Chris Lowe was the first Huddersfield player to suffer from cramp following a crucial interception, with Scott Malone coming on in his place.

Lossl flapped at a couple of crosses and Bernardo Silva shot wide as Huddersfield held on for dear life. Benjamin Mendy also missed the target twice as City's prolific streak appeared to desert them. Scott Malone could have won it for the away side on the break but Ederson was equal to it.

No team has scored more Premier League goals this season than Manchester City; no team has conceded more than Huddersfield. But the brilliant Terriers held on for an unbelievable point that moves them three points clear of the drop zone. Disappointment for City, but that will soon be forgotten when they lift the trophy.

Huddersfield's bid for survival continues at Chelsea on Wednesday before they host Arsenal next Sunday. City's home season ends against Brighton in midweek before they finish at Southampton.