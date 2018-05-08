UEFA and Pepsi Announce 2x Brit Award Winner Dua Lipa as Champions League Final Opening Ceremony Act

UEFA and Pepsi have announced Dua Lipa as the music artist performing at the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final opening ceremony, presented by Pepsi.

The multi-award winning ‘New Rules’ singer will take to the pitch to help fans in every corner of the globe celebrate their love of football and build anticipation minutes before the world’s most watched annual sporting event kicks off in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday, May 26th.

In the third year of Pepsi's presentation of the opening ceremony, Dua Lipa will take a truly global stage with the worlds of music, entertainment and sport colliding to bring fans an unforgettable experience – whether they’re in the stadium or tuning in at home.

Dua Lipa, who holds the record for the youngest female solo artist to reach 1 billion YouTube views and is currently the top streamed female artist in the world on Spotify, will perform hits from her latest album, including 'IDGAF' and 'New Rules', which has gone Platinum in 18 countries. The global superstar’s album has gone on to sell over 2.2 million copies and 17 million singles worldwide.

Image by Chris Deeley

Dua Lipa said: “I was honoured to be asked by UEFA and Pepsi to perform at the ‘UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony’ – it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. I can’t wait to get in front of the fans and be part of such an exciting event – I’m planning to put on an unforgettable show!”

Real Madrid and Liverpool will face off at at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv on Saturday, 26 May in a crunch match which will air in over 220 countries and territories around the world.

Image by Chris Deeley

PepsiCo’s continued sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League has also featured its global “LOVE IT. LIVE IT. FOOTBALL.” campaign starring a world-class line-up of global footballers: Leo Messi, Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Carli Lloyd and Dele Alli, connecting art and sport to bring the beautiful game to life – on and off the pitch – and features an energetic new global TV commercial and personalised on-pack designs by artists from each player’s home country.

Image by Chris Deeley

