Report: Everton Star Wayne Rooney in ‘Serious Talks’ With D.C. United

Wayne Rooney has played his entire career in England, but he could be making a stop in the USA's capital city.

By Nihal Kolur
May 08, 2018

Everton forward Wayne Rooney is in "serious talks" about joining D.C. United this summer, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Rooney has not scored in the Premier League since December, but has 10 goals on the season. After starting his career at Everton, Rooney moved to Manchester United, where he established himself as one of the premier English players of all-time. The 32-year-old is the top scorer in English national team history with 53 goals in 119 appearances and has scored 208 career Premier League goals, second behind only Alan Shearer (260).

Rooney has one year remaining on his contract with Everton, but talks about a possible move to the MLS have increased in recent weeks. Reports have surfaced that Rooney has grown frustrated with the club.

The MLS transfer window opens on July 10, and The Washington Post reported a source said there is a 50 percent chance of the star heading to the nation's capital.

The report follows one from SI's Grant Wahl last month that indicated D.C. United was looking to spend big as it readies to open Audi Field in July. Wahl reported the club has been in contact with Mario Balotelli​'s agent Mino Raiola.

