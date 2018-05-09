How to Watch Juventus vs. AC Milan: Coppa Italia Final Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Juventus vs. AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, May 9.

By Chris Chavez
May 09, 2018

Juventus and AC Milan meet in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday at Stadio Olimpico. 

Juventus is trying to become the first team to win four consecutive Italian Cups. On Sunday, the team can win its seventh straight Serie A title by drawing with or beating Roma. The team is coming off a loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals but can bounce back from that by completing a domestic double.

Milan, meanwhile, is looking to win its first Italian Cup since 2003. The team has five titles in club history. 

Juventus won both league games against AC Milan this season. 

Here's how to watch the match: 

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: GOLTV

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

