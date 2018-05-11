Report Claims Neymar's Father Has Enlisted Super Agent to Facilitate Summer Transfer to Real Madrid

Speculation over the future of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar refuses to subside, as a report claims the forward's father has enlisted the help of 'super agent' Pini Zahavi to facilitate a summer transfer.

The report, which comes from French source Liberation (via Sport), is the latest update in a saga that stretches back almost as far as Neymar's time at Paris Saint-Germain itself.





As recently as Wednesday, another report from Spain claimed Real Madrid have twice sent a representative to court the former Barcelona forward at his home in Brazil, while he recovers from a foot injury.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Neymar's PSG teammates have tried to dismiss rumours about their star forward's future, but the torrent of speculation is highly unlikely to stop any time soon.





Liberation claim that Neymar Sr - who famously put on a united front with PSG's CEO in a press conference in Brazil in March - has met with Zahavi to engineer a move away from France this summer.

Currently still recovering from injury, Neymar travelled back from his homeland to celebrate with PSG during the French Cup final win, but his happiness in Ligue 1 has been questioned for months amid rumours of fallouts with teammates and soon-to-be ex-coach Unai Emery.

Having signed for PSG for a record-shattering €220m last summer, many have speculated on exactly how much it would take for Real Madrid to land the 26-year-old Brazil international - with estimates in the media ranging from €260m to €400m.