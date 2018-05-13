Mohamed Salah Issues Classy Response to Reporter When Asked About Messi & Ronaldo Comparisons

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have shared the Ballon d'Or for the last 11 years, and with the two legends of the game both in their thirties, the talk of late is that Mohamed Salah could be the first man to claim the prestigious award since the La Liga stars' domination began.

This comes after Salah's sensational form for Liverpool this season, scoring 43 goals in all competitions - including 10 in his side's route to the Champions League final.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

On May 26, we will witness Salah and Ronaldo go head-to-head in the Champions League final, and whoever lifts the trophy at the end may find themselves lifting the Ballon d'Or for 2018 too.

When asked about the comparisons between himself and the two greats of the game, Salah responded in a classy and humble manner.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I don’t want to say I am happy with these kind of comparisons," Salah told Egyptian TV channel ONE, as per the Liverpool Echo. "I need to maintain my performance levels high for many seasons.

"I hope I can do that. They are great players and hopefully I become happy with these comparisons."

Even in his scintillating form and when compared to the very best, Salah remains a humble personality - it's hard to dislike the man.

For now, the Egyptian must turn his attention to the final Premier League game of the season, against Brighton at Anfield, where a single goal for Salah will see him break the 38-game Premier League record for most goals in a season.