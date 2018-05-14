Rumoured Man City Target Wilfried Zaha Reveals He Has 'No Plans' to Leave Crystal Palace This Summer

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has claimed that he has "no plans" to force through a move away from south London this summer, insisting that he is loving life at Selhurst Park despite rumours of his potential exit.

Zaha has reportedly attracted interest from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs this season, most notably from champions Manchester City, with some teams in the top six mulling over the idea of flexing their financial muscles this summer.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

But the 25-year-old has insisted that he is happy to stay with Crystal Palace next season, a feeling which is reciprocated by the Eagles' hierarchy.





"I have no plans on leaving," Zaha said about the rumours, quoted by Sky Sports. "I'm enjoying my football, you can see how much I'm enjoying it. This is my home and there's no reason for me to leave."

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Zaha scored an impressive eight goals in the Premier League this season, second only to midfield star and designated penalty taker Luka Milivojević in the club's goalscoring charts.





The Ivorian could prove to be a key player for Crystal Palace moving forward, with the south Londoners eager to climb up the table next season after finishing just 10 points outside the last Europa League place.

But hopes of a surprise push for European football were quickly shot down by Palace manager Roy Hodgson, who believes the Eagles need to have "modest expectations" heading into the new campaign.