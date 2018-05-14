Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Redknapp Believes Arsenal Star Needs to Leave Emirates to Fulfil Potential

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp believes that Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere needs to leave the Emirates in order to fulfil his potential.

Wilshere has struggled with injuries throughout his career, and therefore never managed to nail down a first team spot under Arsene Wenger. He had a loan spell with Bournemouth in the 2016/17 season, in a bid to get some game time and reignite his Arsenal career, but the 26-year-old was only handed 12 league starts in the recently concluded campaign.

Former Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also struggled to get regular game time in north London, but after making the switch to Liverpool last summer, the midfielder has hit the form of his career, thriving under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. And with this in mind, Redknapp has urged Wilshere to consider his options over the summer.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Writing for the Daily Mail, Redknapp said, "Jack Wilshere has proved he is still a fine player but a new challenge would do him the world of good. That could happen at Arsenal under a new manager, or he could look elsewhere.

"Jack is loved by the Arsenal fans. Like Kane at Tottenham, he is one of their own.

"I have been critical of him in the past as he can offer so much more. He does not have as many goals and assists as a player of his talent should. A new manager will demand more — as he will from all the players in the Arsenal comfort zone."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Redknapp admits that Wilshere could thrive under new management at the Emirates Stadium, but he believes that a new challenge all together could be what the player needs.

"Wilshere may also see how Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has developed since leaving the Emirates.

"Clubs may be nervous about Jack’s injury record but he’s as fit as I’ve seen him in years.

"West Ham could be a good move. Their fans love a maverick who will conjure moments of magic. Jack could help West Ham light up the London Stadium," said the former England international.