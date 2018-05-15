DFB Confirm Germany's Preliminary World Cup Squad With Manuel Neuer Named in 27-Man Party

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Germany have announced their preliminary 27-man squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer, and there's a place in the squad for goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The 32-year-old stopper has been sidelined for most of the past year after first breaking his metatarsal against Real Madrid for Bayern Munich in last season's Champions League.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

In September 2017 it was announced that he had fractured his same foot, and was to be ruled out of action until January.

He then suffered an setback and only resumed training in April, but could not get fit enough to play in any Bundesliga fixtures.

He was widely tipped to miss out on a call up, but Joachim Low has decided to gamble and select him - now it remains to be seen if he will start any of their games, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen having just had arguably his best season for Barcelona.

At the end of the day, Neuer was widely considered the best goalkeeper in the world before his injury troubles, and his inclusion can only be a good thing in terms of the experience he brings and the competition he poses.


Liverpool's Emre Can, Bayern's Sandro Wagner and Borussia Dortmund's Mario Gotze are among the names to miss out, while Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Man City's Leroy Sane & Ilkay Gundogan are among the Premier League contingent to be named.

Interestingly with Neuer's inclusion, Germany will now be taking four goalkeepers to Russia and just two strikers in Mario Gomez and Nils Petersen, with Wagner perhaps the most surprising omission.

