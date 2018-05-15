Why David Moyes Is Not the Man to Take West Ham Forward Despite Saving Hammers From Relegation

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

West Ham are an enigma, and they have been for a long, long time. A club continuously punching well below their weight, it was on David Moyes to come in this season and simply keep them in the Premier League after things went so sour with Slaven Bilic.

Staying safe is all that mattered, and that's why Moyes was initially appointed. Relegation was unthinkable, and he's successfully managed to stave it off.

However, recent displays prove a stark reminder that while this club strives to get back to where it should be, the Scot is not the right man for the job long-term.

Usually unadventurous tactics, defensive formations and questionable team selections are the main things that Moyes will be remembered for at the London Stadium - even while his mission has been a success overall.


The 4-1 defeat to Manchester City is a classic case in point. Of course, the opposition has to be taken into account, but Moyes showed his true colours by removing the one wing back with pace that the Hammers can boast in Arthur Masuaku and replacing him with 36-year-old veteran Patrice Evra.

Apart from a 10 minute spell before half time, West Ham were camped back in their own half with 11 men behind the ball and not an ounce of motivation to get back in the game.

Moyes has a nickname which has stuck with him since his Everton days: 'Dithering Dave'. During his short tenure at the London Stadium, it seems the Scotsman has not changed a single bit. He is a very reactive manager, and will make substitutions when something significant happens in the game, instead of being proactive.

For example, as Fernandinho slotted home City's fourth goal of the afternoon, completely destroying the glimmer of hope fans had of nicking a draw, Moyes made a triple substitution, without introducing the one player the game was crying out for - Andy Carroll. Had he thrown the big Geordie on at half time to put pressure on the then-carded Nicolas Otamendi, who knows how the second half could have panned out?

Subsequently, Carroll stormed down the tunnel and had a bust up with Moyes the following week in training - something which is not uncommon for a Moyes side. During his time at Sunderland, it was widely reported that Moyes fell out with a number of the first team stars.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Furthermore, at Manchester United, reports claim the players were alarmed at the manager's inability to halt United's slide, whilst being disgruntled with Moyes' tiresome training sessions focusing on team shape and organisation. Other players at West Ham, including Chicharito, have also raised concerns to the board that Moyes is not the right man to take the club forward.

Whilst it may be unfair to criticise Moyes in the transfer department with just one January window behind him at West Ham, there can't be too many supporters who trust him with a budget in the summer. His recent track record is poor. 

At Sunderland, he signed Didier Ndong - who hasn't made an appearance in the Premier League this season at Watford - for £13.6m, whilst sanctioning £8m for Papy Djilobodji, who formed part of a defence which conceded 69 goals.

Some of the other signings send shivers down the spines of West Ham United fans - it's probably time to remember Darron Gibson, Stephen Pienaar, Joleon Lescott and Victor Anichebe, here.

Dave also dithers in the transfer market. In 2013, he had the opportunity to bring Thiago Alcantara to Old Trafford, but he didn't take it, citing he wasn't familiar enough with the player. The little Spaniard is now an integral part of Bayern Munich's midfield.

Many things frustrate fans about Moyes, none more than his defeatist and negative approach to the beautiful game. Before the 1-4 drubbing against Manchester City, Moyes revealed the squad had trained without using footballs.

In summary: defensive, unambitious tactics, poor transfer record and a negative attitude.

Thanks for keeping us up David, but it's a no from me.

