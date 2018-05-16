David De Gea Insists Second Place Finish Is 'Not Enough' for Title-Seeking Man Utd

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has warned that his side's second place finish in the Premier League is 'not enough', insisting that a club of United's magnitude should be winning titles.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed another standout campaign in United's goal, with his performances earning him the club's player of the year for the fourth season in succession.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Despite his personal success, United finished a distant 19 points behind neighbourhood rivals Manchester City in the Premier League title race, with De Gea, as reported by The Independent, insisting that United must strive to achieve more.

“I believe that, for a club like United, even second place is simply not enough. We have to be fighting hard to win something and we have that opportunity next week. You get nothing for coming second or getting close to the league leaders.


“In the end, you always have to be fighting to win something, as that’s what this club and the fans really deserve and so it’s just that - second place is not enough.”

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

The former Atletico Madrid keeper, who won the FA Cup in 2016 under Louis van Gaal, added that it's paramount for a club of United's size to be contesting for trophies year after year, due to the club's stature within the game.

“It’s what this club has an obligation to do - get through to cup finals, go on to win them, lift silverware and continue to make this club even bigger.

“I believe that’s the most important thing, always being in the shake-up, fighting to win trophies and battling to keep making United exactly what it is - a massive, massive club.”

The Red Devils do still have an opportunity to snatch some end of season silverware, with United preparing for yet another FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea on Saturday.

