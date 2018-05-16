German Report Claims Arsenal Are Close to Completing €20m Deal for Dortmund Defender

Greece international Sokratis Papastathopoulos is expected to become Arsenal's first signing of the post-Arsène Wenger era, as the defender edges closer to a €20m move to north London, according to German publication Bild.

The Borussia Dortmund star has fallen out of favour with the club's hierarchy, largely over contract talks that were intended to prevent Sokratis from leaving on a free transfer when his current deal expires next summer.

INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

But the Westphalian side now appear to have accepted that the 29-year-old has to be sold this summer, and Arsenal are ready to launch a €20m offer that could see Sokratis become the latest player to have played for both clubs.

Arsenal completed deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, two former Borussia Dortmund players, during the January transfer window.

If we're looking for an experienced head to guide these young centre halves, why not just pay the £3m for Jonny Evans? Sokratis - especially after the year he's just had - makes no sense to me. — Phil Costa (@_PhilCosta) May 15, 2018

And with former Dortmund scout Sven Mislintat now in north London, Sokratis could become the club's first signing following the departure of Wenger.





Sokratis is a tough tackling defender who has made 198 appearances for Borussia Dortmund following his arrival in 2013.

The German Cup winner looks set to end his five-year spell at the club once the transfer window opens, with January signing Manuel Akanji seen as a potential long-term replacement for the departing Greek defender.

It has also been suggested that Arsenal are interested in signing Freiburg defender Çağlar Söyüncü this summer, with Mislintat's influence seemingly enough to convince the club of raiding the Bundesliga.