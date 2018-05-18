'I Love it Here': Crystal Palace Midfielder Tells of Desire to Finish Career at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur has said that he would 'love' to finish his career at Selhurst Park.

The 30-year-old told football.london about how much he 'loves' the club, and hailed the fans and everybody who works for the club for being 'brilliant' since he first signed for the club.

🗯 “I want to stay. I'd love to finish my career at #CPFC, I love it. It's a great bunch of boys, fans are amazing, everyone around the club has been brilliant since I arrived. I'd love to be here for numerous years."



🎶Da-da-da-da James McArthur 🎶 pic.twitter.com/yFZwe1pIdI — TEB 🦅 (@TheEaglesBeak) May 18, 2018

McArthur has enjoyed a good campaign for Palace, helping his side to an 11th placed finish in the Premier League and featured in 33 of the club's 38 league games.

Despite rumoured interest from Cardiff City, the Scotsman has stressed that he does not see his future away from Palace.

“I am not bothered, I am a Palace player and I love it here," McArthur said.

“I want to stay here and I would love to finish my career here, I love it.

“It is a great bunch of boys, the fans are amazing, and the manager and everyone around the club has been brilliant since I stepped into the place.

Thanks to everyone behind the scenes that keep the club going. Enjoy your holidays and will see you next season. #cpfc — James Mcarthur (@jamesmcarthur16) May 13, 2018

“And I would love to be here for the next numerous years."

McArthur also expressed his delight with the number of goals he has scored this season, but his primary highlight of the season was playing as frequently as he did, particularly under Roy Hodgson.

“Playing as much [was my highlight], really. Last year I didn’t play as much as I would have liked under Sam Allardyce, but this year to play the number of games that I have and I’ve added a few more goals to my game as well, so I am happy," he said.

“This year I have got eight goals, one for Scotland, two in the league cup and five in the league, so I am really happy with that.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

This summer will be an important one for Crystal Palace, as they look to progress and cement a regular spot in the top half of the Premier League table.

The Scotland midfielder knows that this summer will be crucial, but stressed that it's not just about buying players but retaining them too.

“It is important, but it is important to mainly keep the players that we have got here," he said

“There is going to be interest, especially in players like [Wilfried] Zaha, and it would be amazing to get Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] back if we could, because he has been instrumental.

“He got injured and we missed him, but if we can keep the main squad together and add a couple of players, we could be very strong next year."