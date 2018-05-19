How to Watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United: FA Cup Final Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday, May 19.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 19, 2018

Manchester United and Chelsea will face off Saturday, May 19 in Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final.

Man United defeated Tottenham 2-1 back on April 21 to earn its spot in the final. After falling behind 1-0 early in the semifinal match, Manchester United got goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera to pick up the victory. With another title, it would match Arsenal for the most all-time with 13.

Chelsea, which is seeking its eight FA Cup title in club history, had a 2-0 victory over Southampton the following day in its semifinal match to advance. The teams were tied at halftime, but Chelsea jumped ahead with a goal in the 46th minute courtesy of Olivier Giroud. Alvaro Morata sealed the contest with a goal in the 82nd.

The teams last played each other in a Premier League match that Manchester United won 2-1.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:15 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on FOX Sports Go.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

