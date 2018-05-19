Report Claims French Star's Liverpool Move is '99% Complete' Ahead of Potential Summer Move

French TV station Canal+ have made some pretty huge claims, stating that Nabil Fekir's move to Liverpool is "99% done."

The attacking sensation recorded 23 goals and eight assists in 39 appearances for the French side in all competitions this season. And he has possibly played in his last game for Lyon on Saturday, with the side snatching a crucial 3-2 victory over OGC Nice that leaves them in Ligue 1's final Champions League place.

BREAKING: Nabil Fekir’s transfer to Liverpool is 99% complete. (Canal+) — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 19, 2018

Former Manchester United attacker Memphis Depay came up with the goods, scoring all three goals at the Parc Olympique Lyonnaise as the home side marched to victory.

And speaking before the match, Lyon boss Bruno Genesio hinted Saturday's match could be Fekir's final for the side.

"We have to put aside everything related to emotion. For some, this may be the last game," he said.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

"It must give (those players) even more strength because you have to say: ‘(I will) leave by qualifying this team in the Champions League’. There is also the World Cup. The very great players are able to ignore all this. I think Nabil will play a big match on Saturday."

The player also spoke ahead of said match, refusing to rule out the Reds switch.

"I do not think about this at all," he told France Football. "As I said before, my only priority is to win this match against Nice. I am only thinking about this. After the match, we’ll see."

Liverpool have been linked with a £62m move for the coveted midfielder, and if Canal's report is anything to go by, they may have very well kicked their summer off with a bang.