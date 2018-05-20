Report: Chelsea Leads Race to Sign Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea appear to have been bumped up into pole position to sign Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski this summer, after the player's agent ruled out a move to Real Madrid.

By 90Min
May 20, 2018

Chelsea appear to have been bumped up into pole position to sign Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski this summer, after the player's agent ruled out a move to Real Madrid.

The Poland international was frequently linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena in the 2017/18 season, after getting himself into situations that have suggested he is not entirely happy at the club.

At the start of the season he irked CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge by criticizing the club's transfer policy, and in the final Bundesliga game of the season he snubbed Jupp Heynckes' hand after he substituted him early in the second half.

Despite those things he still managed to plunder 40 goals in 47 games, but speculation about his future is refusing to die - and as reported by Marca, Chelsea now have a clear route to Lewandowski after Pini Zahavi ruled out a move to Real Madrid. The pair were recently snapped meeting for dinner in Munich, presumably to discuss the player's options.

Apparently Los Blancos have balked at the £88m asking price and do not want to enter negotiations at such a high figure.

The Blues are reportedly in the market for another new striker, after Alvaro Morata's poor first season at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard only managed 15 goals across all competitions, and is being heavily linked with a return to Italian side Juventus.

He recently lost his place in the side to January signing Olivier Giroud, and started the FA Cup final against Manchester United on the bench.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)