Napoli 2-1 Crotone: Crotone Relegated to Serie B as Napoli Close Out Season With Victory

By 90Min
May 20, 2018

Crotone found themselves unable to repeat their heroics of last season, as they were relegated to Serie B with a 2-1 loss to second place Napoli

Crotone fought hard but never showed anything close to the quality of a Napoli side who were simply looking to end their campaign on a high. Goals from Arkadiusz Milik and José Callejon were enough to see Crotone relegated.

Crotone manager Walter Zenga has few positive memories from the San Paolo Stadium. It was in this stadium in 1990 when Zenga misjudged a cross and allowed Argentina to advance to the final of the World Cup.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

From Napoli's point of view, the match was a warm goodbye to Pepe Reina, who will be joining AC Milan in the summer. Christian Maggio, who remained on the bench throughout, also appears to be leaving upon the expiry of his contract this summer. Questions remain around the likes of Insigne and Hamsik, while even manager Maurizio Sarri's future seems unknown at present.

Napoli chose to give rests to Marek Hamsik and top scorer Dries Mertens, who had both been showing signs of fatigue over the recent weeks, but there was still more than enough star power to carry Napoli through to a comfortable victory. Lorenzo Insigne and José Callejon were instructed to play more centrally, with the width being provided by Mario Rui and Elseid Hysaj in the full back positions.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-NAPOLI-CROTONE

Napoli won 1-0 in the reverse fixture in late 2017, and strolled to victory against a side who had again left themselves a lot of work to do on the final day of the season. Crotone were unlikely victors against Lazio, and secured their survival last season, but the odds were never in their favour, and they dropped down to Serie B with a whimper.

Crotone came into the match occupying the final relegation spot in the league table and knew that, even with a win, they could still have been relegated if results elsewhere went against them. SPAL, their closest rivals in the table, earned an early lead in their match against Sampdoria, effectively ending any hopes for Crotone's survival.

Crotone showed some spirit, but they were dealt a further blow to their survival aspirations in the 23rd minute, as star man Lorenzo Insigne played a perfect cross into the box, which was met by Arkadiusz Milik, who nodded the ball back across goal for his sixth goal of the season. 

The energy had clearly been sapped from Crotone, with Napoli's attacking trio running riot around the opposition penalty area. Crotone defended deep, and Napoli were happy to shoot from deep, with the likes of Allan and Zielinski coming close.

Insigne was key once again as he played another perfect cross into the box in the 32nd minute, leaving Callejon with the simple job of tapping the ball home, giving Napoli a 2-0 lead to take into the half time break.

The second half was indicative of the present situation, with Crotone offering very little offensively, clearly resigned to defeat and relegation. Napoli controlled possession, but never really threatened Cordaz in the Crotone goal. 

The only chance of note for Napoli came from substitute Dries Mertens's 73rd minute effort from outside the box, which was turned onto the post by Cordaz. 

Crotone did manage a consolation goal in the 90th minute, as Marco Tumminello curled the ball past Pepe Reina from outside the penalty area. It was indicative of Crotone's season, however. Too little, too late.

Lineups:

Napoli: Reina, Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Rui, Allan, Jorginho, Zielinski, Callejon, Milik, Insigne.

Subs: Barbosa, Maggio, Mertens, Hamsik, Milicevic, Sepe, Machach, Rog, Ghoulam, Diawara, Tonelli

Crotone: Cordaz, Faraoni, Ceccherini, Capuano, Martella, Barberis, Mandragora, Rohden, Trotta, Nwankwo, Nalini.

Subs: Festa, Stoian, Ricci, Izco, Diaby, Pavlovic, Zanellato, Sampirisi, Tumminello, Simic, Crociata, Ajeti

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)