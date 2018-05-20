Newcastle's proposed takeover is on the brink of yet another collapse after owner Mike Ashley raised the asking price to £400m.

Magpies owner Ashley has been attempting to part ways with the club throughout the season but his latest request has left the deal in serious doubt after he informed Amanda Staveley and PCP partners group - the proposed buyer - to meet yet another increased figure.

Staveley has been attempting to formalize a buy-out for Newcastle for several months but has continually found herself perplexed by Ashley's constant tweaks to any proposed deal, with his initial £320m asking price then revised by more than £30m, before his latest rise to £400m.

According to the Mirror, Staveley is now seriously considering walking away from the deal as she continues to question whether her time and resources would be better spent elsewhere.

The report further states that the future of manager Rafa Benitez could be thrown into uncertainty amid his current negotiations over a new contract with the club, as the Spaniard was set to be central to Staveley's plans.

Benitez could still decide to remain at St James' Park should Ashley take the club off the table, but after a lack of transfer funds were made available last term, the Spaniard could still be tempted to walk should Staveley abandon her plans to purchase the club.

West Ham are reportedly interested in luring Benitez to the London Stadium and are considering activating his £6m buy-out clause following an impressive season for Newcastle which saw the club finish in 10th position, against all the odds.