Newcastle Full Back to be Given a Second Chance After Disappointing Loan Spell in Italy

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez will reportedly give Moroccan international left back Achraf Lazaar a chance to revive his Newcastle career in pre season, despite a disastrous loan spell with Serie A strugglers Benvenito.

According to chroniclelive.co.uk, Benitez wants to take a fresh look at the 26 year old before deciding whether to sign a new left back or stick with the man he signed in 2016.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Reports say that Benitez has told the player to stay fit for Newcastle's pre-season, and the Moroccan's hopes will be boosted by the departures of full-backs Massadio Haidara and Jesus Gamez.

The former Liverpool boss, who has been recently linked with a move to West Ham, said earlier this year: 

"“I feel for him. When you go away and you think everything is fine it is hard.


“He was injured for some time and that went against him.”

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Lazaar signed for Newcastle from Palermo in August 2016, but after making only four first team appearances throughout the club's Championship winning campaign in 2016/17, the left back asked for a chance to go out on loan last summer.

However after being granted his wish, his fortunes failed to improve, making only nine appearances as Benvenito finished rock bottom of Serie A.

Lazaar didn't feature at all in the second half of the campaign, as manager Roberto De Zerbi decided not to register him to make room for the January signing of former Arsenal and Manchester City right back Bacary Sagna.

Lazaar will return to Newcastle officially on July 2, and will be re-evaluated by Benitez as he looks to reshape his squad and build on the 10th place finish his side accomplished in 2017/18.

