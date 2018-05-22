Liverpool Charged by UEFA for Crowd Disturbances Ahead of 1st Leg Meeting With AS Roma

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

Liverpool have been taken to task by UEFA for their fans' behaviour ahead of their first-leg of their Champions League semi against AS Roma, per the Irish Mirror.

The match was marred by scenes of violence outside of Anfield and one individual was reported to have gotten stabbed. 

The Reds, who will be facing Real Madrid in the final this coming weekend, have also been charged for their fans setting off fireworks and throwing objects both before and during said match.

But they weren't the only side charged, as disciplinary proceedings have also been opened up against Roma for the same reason.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Liverpool fans have been rather unruly ahead of home matches during the competition. They also attacked the Manchester City bus outside their home ground prior to a quarter-final tie against Pep Guardiola's side, prompting Jurgen Klopp to denounce their violent behaviour after the game.

They were charged by UEFA for that particular incident and are now on the verge of being handed even more punishment for the conduct of their supporters ahead of and during the Roma clash.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)