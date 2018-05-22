Liverpool Charged by UEFA for Crowd Disturbances Ahead of 1st Leg Meeting With AS Roma

Liverpool have been taken to task by UEFA for their fans' behaviour ahead of their first-leg of their Champions League semi against AS Roma, per the Irish Mirror.

The match was marred by scenes of violence outside of Anfield and one individual was reported to have gotten stabbed.

BREAKING: @UEFA have charged @LFC and @OfficialASRoma over crowd disturbances during their @ChampionsLeague first leg at Anfield on April 24. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 22, 2018

The Reds, who will be facing Real Madrid in the final this coming weekend, have also been charged for their fans setting off fireworks and throwing objects both before and during said match.

But they weren't the only side charged, as disciplinary proceedings have also been opened up against Roma for the same reason.

Liverpool fans have been rather unruly ahead of home matches during the competition. They also attacked the Manchester City bus outside their home ground prior to a quarter-final tie against Pep Guardiola's side, prompting Jurgen Klopp to denounce their violent behaviour after the game.

They were charged by UEFA for that particular incident and are now on the verge of being handed even more punishment for the conduct of their supporters ahead of and during the Roma clash.