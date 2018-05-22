OGC Nice President Hints Jean Michael Seri Can Move On This Summer Amid Premier League Interest

OGC Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere has suggested that key midfielder Jean Michael Seri can move on this summer amid interest from a number of Premier League sides.

Despite not reaching the heights of the previous season in Ligue 1 with seven goals and 10 assists, the 26-year-old still provided two goals and seven assists this campaign, which has seen the Ivorian linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea over recent days, while Manchester United also rumoured to harbour an interest in Seri.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Appearing set to leave Allianz Riviera after a move to Barcelona fell through the previous summer, Nice's club president looks resigned to losing the all action central midfielder following recent comments made by the Frenchman.

As quoted by the Daily Star, Rivere said: "We are here to help players to improve, that is the case with him."

"Mika Seri is in the same category. A very good player who has brought a lot to the club and can legitimately have that desire to go and play abroad."

Jean Michael Seri: Has made more accurate passes (2328) than any other player in Ligue 1 this season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/87Vpf9AAi6 pic.twitter.com/abzNJiVoDJ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 16, 2018





A combative figure at the heart of the midfield while possessing quality on the ball, Seri looks tailor-made for the Premier League, and judging by the comments of Rivere, he could be moving sooner rather than later.

With Ivory Coast's failure to qualify for a fourth consecutive World Cup this summer, Seri will at least have plenty of time to consider his options ahead of the coming season as the French side face the prospect of losing a number of key figures, none more so than former manager Lucien Favre, who has recently been announced as the new head coach at Borussia Dortmund.