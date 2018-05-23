Arsenal Striker Danny Welbeck Emerges as Shock Target for Turkish Giants Besiktas

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Danny Welbeck could be on his way to Turkey this summer as Besiktas are eyeing up the 27-year-old as Anderson Talisca's replacement.

The injury-troubled striker has found it hard to get going at Arsenal but endured a better season last term which helped him make Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

According to Fotospor via the Sun, Besiktas are keen on signing the former Manchester United forward as they look for a replacement for Talisca who has been linked with a move away from the Turkish giants to United - who are not wasting any time in rebuilding for next season.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

Arsene Wenger did declare his desire to keep Welbeck at the club last season stating, via the Sun: "I want to keep him because I believe he has gone through a torrid time.

"He has come out well. I see signs in training now that are positive. If he can stay on the pitch and not be injured, I want him to stay here. I like him as he can play left, right or up front."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, with managerial change at the Emirates, new manager Unai Emery may see Welbeck as surplus to requirements and the former Paris Saint-Germain manager could offload the England striker.

Welbeck only has a year left on his current deal, and he runs the risk of being one of the many players likely to be part of the clearance at Arsenal.

If the deal happens it will be Welbeck's first move outside of England. The 27-year-old has previously spent time at Manchester United, Preston North End and Sunderland, but he has not yet ventured outside of England.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)