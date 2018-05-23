Arsenal Striker Danny Welbeck Emerges as Shock Target for Turkish Giants Besiktas

Danny Welbeck could be on his way to Turkey this summer as Besiktas are eyeing up the 27-year-old as Anderson Talisca's replacement.

The injury-troubled striker has found it hard to get going at Arsenal but endured a better season last term which helped him make Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

According to Fotospor via the Sun, Besiktas are keen on signing the former Manchester United forward as they look for a replacement for Talisca who has been linked with a move away from the Turkish giants to United - who are not wasting any time in rebuilding for next season.

Arsene Wenger did declare his desire to keep Welbeck at the club last season stating, via the Sun: "I want to keep him because I believe he has gone through a torrid time.

"He has come out well. I see signs in training now that are positive. If he can stay on the pitch and not be injured, I want him to stay here. I like him as he can play left, right or up front."

However, with managerial change at the Emirates, new manager Unai Emery may see Welbeck as surplus to requirements and the former Paris Saint-Germain manager could offload the England striker.

Welbeck only has a year left on his current deal, and he runs the risk of being one of the many players likely to be part of the clearance at Arsenal.

If the deal happens it will be Welbeck's first move outside of England. The 27-year-old has previously spent time at Manchester United, Preston North End and Sunderland, but he has not yet ventured outside of England.