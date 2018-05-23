Iconic soccer star Brandi Chastain said “something struck me as odd" when she looked at the now infamous bronze plaque that went along with her induction to the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

Chastian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night and was asked about her reaction to this plaque, which got worldwide ridicule from social media users.

“Not a big deal, but I didn’t want to make a scene. One of the gentlemen I had been working with came over and I said, ‘Hey can you look at the nose? I don’t have a bridge on the nose on the plaque. It's been a good laugh," she said.

Chastain said she doesn't know who made the plaque and that the likeness looked like actor Mickey Rooney.

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in San Francisco says they will redo the plaque.