Watch: Brandi Chastain Reacts to Her Hall of Fame Plaque on Jimmy Kimmel

Brandi Chastain on reaction to ugly Hall of Fame plaque: "It's been a good laugh."

By Scooby Axson
May 23, 2018

Iconic soccer star Brandi Chastain said “something struck me as odd" when she looked at the now infamous bronze plaque that went along with her induction to the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

Chastian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night and was asked about her reaction to this plaque, which got worldwide ridicule from social media users.

“Not a big deal, but I didn’t want to make a scene. One of the gentlemen I had been working with came over and I said, ‘Hey can you look at the nose? I don’t have a bridge on the nose on the plaque. It's been a good laugh," she said.

Chastain said she doesn't know who made the plaque and that the likeness looked like actor Mickey Rooney.

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in San Francisco says they will redo the plaque.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)