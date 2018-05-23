Newcastle United Flop Close to Exit After Verbal Agreement Reached with Anderlecht

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels is reportedly on the verge of making a move back to Belgium with a verbal agreement having already been reached with RSC Anderlecht. 

Sels has spent the season on loan with the Belgian club after Rafa Benitez deemed the former Newcastle number 1 surplus to requirements. The Newcastle manager lost faith in the shot stopper after a number of shaky performances in September made his place in the squad untenable. 

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Sels played a total of 14 games for Anderlecht last season, three of which were in the Champions League, and the club now wish to make the loan deal permanent. 

According to Belgian publication Het Laatste Nieuws, a deal is close to being completed, and may be announced as early as next week. With verbal agreements made, the only aspect of the transfer to settle is the price that Anderlecht will pay.  

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Newcastle wish to recoup a good portion of the €6.6m that they paid when Sels joined the club from Gent in 2016 and have set a €4m asking price. Anderlecht, however, are apparently hesitant at paying such a high fee. 

Sels has been named as part of Roberto Martinez's provisional Belgium squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer.  Failure to complete the transfer in the coming weeks, before Sels departs for the tournament, will further stall the deal.

