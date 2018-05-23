PHOTO: Chelsea Scout Pictured With Top Transfer Target Amid Rumours of €60m Switch

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey has been pictured alongside a top scout from Chelsea as rumours over a move to Stamford Bridge for the Jamaican winger continue to circulate.

Bailey has attracted interest from across Europe throughout the season, but a dip in form towards the end of the campaign has seen the 20-year-old fall off the radar of some of his rumoured suitors.

But a photo which emerged on Reddit, and was later shared elsewhere on social media, has shown that Chelsea could still be keeping tabs on the Leverkusen star after he was pictured alongside Blues scout Tony White in London.

It was reported on Saturday that Bayern Munich had lodged a €60m offer for Bailey, giving the Bavarians the headstart over any potential suitors from the Premier League.


But this recent photo could shed some light on where Bailey wants to end up next season. A number of top clubs from England have reportedly declared their interest in the winger throughout the season, with Chelsea now seemingly winning the race for his signature.

The 20-year-old thrived in his first full year in the German top flight, having joined Leverkusen from KRC Genk in January 2017. 


Bailey made an impressive 34 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring 12 goals and claiming six assists as Die Werkself just missed out on a place in the top four.

