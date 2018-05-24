Everton Star Wayne Rooney Cuts Holiday Short as He Arrives in the US to Finalise Move to DC United

May 24, 2018

Wayne Rooney has landed in America and is now set to finalise his move from Everton to MLS club DC United.

The 31-year-old is in Washington, after being pictured at Miami airport by the The Sun, and is ready to end his stint with his boyhood club in favour of a new challenge. This comes after news he cut short his family holiday in Barbados.

Rooney is said to be 'disappointed' in the fact that the Toffees are happy to see him go, with the player still having one year left on his current deal.

The Manchester United legend began the 2017/18 season in promising form, but tailed off in the second half and lost his place in the starting lineup.

Part of the reason Everton are happy to let Rooney go is to try and slash their wage bill, which has skyrocketed since owner Farhad Moshiri took over two years ago.

The ex-England man supposedly earns upwards of £7m at the moment at Goodison Park, so selling him would free up a considerable amount of funds, which is an important objective for Toffees officials.

Rooney's proposed move to DC is very much looking like a go, but that said, he will listen to what the new manager thinks when he comes in, with Marco Silva the favourite to succeed the sacked Sam Allardyce.

Whilst in Washington, he will meet with chief Jason Levin and general manager Dave Kasper, who will give him a tour of the city and Audi Field, which is where DC now play their home games.

