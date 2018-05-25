Swedish Report Claims Atletico Madrid & Juventus Will Battle Arsenal for RB Leipzig Star

By 90Min
May 25, 2018

ArsenalJuventus and Atletico Madrid are all in pursuit of RB Leipzig's in-demand Sweden international Emil Forsberg, according to Swedish newspaper SportExpressen (via FOTBOLL). 

Forsberg, who joined the club from Swedish side Malmo in 2015, has been a key figure in Leipzig's recent emergence. In his first season with the club, the versatile midfielder was voted as the Player of the Season after Die Bullen gained promotion to the Bundesliga. 

Forsberg continued to impress in Germany's top tier as well as the Champions League and was subsequently linked with a number of prestigious clubs. However, 2017/18 saw Forsberg's game time take a hit and the 26-year-old made just 33 appearances across all competitions due to a number of injury setbacks. 

Nevertheless, Juve, Atletico and Arsenal all remain keen on acquiring the Sweden international and, according to the report, have already met with the player's agent Hasan Cetinkaya. 


With Naby Keita set to depart to Liverpool in the summer, Leipzig are reluctant to sell another of their key assets and will only consider entering into negotiations if they receive a bid of over €55m (£48m). 

Forsberg is contracted to the club until the summer of 2022, although Leipzig have the option to further extend his contract. Should they decide to activate the clause, Forsberg's wages will increase and he'll become Sweden's highest paid player. 

Elsewhere, Italian news outlet Calciomercato claim the Arsenal hierarchy have been waiting to confirm Arsene Wenger's successor before they press forward with the move. Unai Emery was announced as the new Gunners' boss last week and has since given his approval. Consequently, Arsenal will contact the Bundesliga outfit in the coming days. 

