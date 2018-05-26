How Does Champions League Extra Time Work?

Find out the rules for extra time in the Champions League.

By Jenna West
May 26, 2018

As the Champions League final approaches, there's always the chance we could see the match head into extra time.

So how exactly does extra time work?

Teams can draw during the Champions League group stage but not in the knockout rounds.

During a two-legged round, the match can end in a draw in the first leg. In the second leg, ties are given to the team with the most away goals during both legs.

The match heads to extra time if both teams have the same number of away goals after two legs of play.

Extra time consists of two 15-minute periods, no matter what—there's no golden goal rule. The away goals rule continues to apply here, so if the away team scores in an extra time, the home team must score twice to break the deadlock. 

If the two teams remain level through all that, then the match goes to penalty kicks. Penalties are best of five, with teams taking turns until one team mathematically cannot win. If teams are level through five penalties, they keep going until the tie is broken (on the same turn, someone scores and someone else does not).

Back in March, IFAB announced some changes to club competition regulations starting in the 2018-19 season. These changes will go into effect for the Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup and include a rule on extra time. 

Starting next season, a fourth substitute listed on the match sheet can participate in extra time during knockout matches.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)