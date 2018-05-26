Juventus Launch Effort to Sign Atletico Madrid Defender as Uncertainty Grows Over Medhi Benatia

Serie A champions Juventus have opened discussions with Atlético Madrid over a potential move for Diego Godin this summer, according to reports.

The Old Lady are growing increasingly aware that Medhi Benatia could push for a move away from the club after the World Cup in Russia, and Juventus' hierarchy are eager to find a cheap but effective replacement.

Scouts in Turin appear to have shortlisted Godin as an ideal candidate to replace their wantaway Moroccan defender, with the Atlético star potentially available on the cheap as he enters the final year of his contract.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Calciomercato report that Juventus have already contacted Los Rojiblancos over a move for Godin this summer, and that the Italian champions feel a move for the veteran centre back is realistic ahead of the new season.

The 32-year-old has made an impressive 45 appearances across all competitions this season, providing Atlético with a consistent level of performance that helped the Spaniards win the Europa League.

Diego Godín is an amazing defender, it amazes me that he doesn’t get as much media attention as other defenders when brought up for big moves. — Olly ✨ (@MagnificoMata) May 3, 2018

Benatia's rumoured exit has likely forced Juventus' hand in the transfer market this summer. Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Spinazzola will be returning from season-long loan spells with Atalanta, but the Old Lady don't want to lose any numbers in their defensive ranks.

Juventus will be eager to improve their squad this summer after having to fight off a title challenge from Napoli, who are now under the guidance of former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti, to lift their seventh straight league title.