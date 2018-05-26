Napoli Make Fresh Enquiry for Spain Midfielder Fabian Amid Interest From Atletico Madrid

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Italian side Napoli have contacted Real Betis over the availability of Fabián Ruiz Peña this summer, but the Ciucciarelli could face competition for his signature from AS Roma and Atlético Madrid.

Fabián has emerged as one of Betis' best players following a short-term loan spell at Elche last season, making 18 appearances with the Spanish second division side and scoring one goal in a 3-1 victory over Gimnàstic.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

The 22-year-old has become one of Béticos most important players this season, appearing in all but four La Liga games. Fabián was even awarded with a new contract at the club in January, tying him to the Estadio Benito Villamarín until 2023.

But Italian outlet Gianluca Di Marzio have reported that Serie A giants Napoli are interested in signing Fabián this summer, claiming that Real Betis have already been contacted over a potential move.

However, the young midfielder - who can also be deployed on the wing - is supposedly being talked out of a move to Italy, with his family eager to see Fabián remain in La Liga to bolster his chances of breaking into the Spain national team.

Atlético Madrid are said to be interested in taking Fabián to the Spanish capital this summer, but Champions League semi finalists Roma are also eager to see the 22-year-old move to Serie A ahead of the new season.


It had previously been reported that Barcelona would go toe to toe with Manchester United over Fabián's signature this summer, with both clubs reportedly interested in meeting the €30m release clause in his current deal. 

