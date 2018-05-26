Twitter Reacts as Real Madrid Claim 13th European Crown With Bale Heroics in 3-1 Liverpool Win

Liverpool and Real Madrid played out a cracking Champions League final on Saturday night, filled with extraordinary goals, incredible drama and heartbreaking injuries.

Los Blancos, favourites for the match due to their incredible success in Europe's top club competition in recent years, took the lead through after Karim Benzema anticipated well to block Loris Karius' throw into an empty net, but Sadio Mane soon poked home from Dejan Lovren's header.

Gareth Bale came on as a second half substitute to score one of the great Champions League final goals before another moment to forget for Karius gave him a second and Real Madrid their third.

Here's how Saturday's final played out...

There was heartbreak for Mohamed Salah, who had to leave the pitch after injuring his shoulder in a tangle with Sergio Ramos. That piece of drama got its very own piece, so feel free to peruse. Here's a snippet of the reactions...

After losing their star man to injury, things got worse for the Reds in the second half when Karius' attempted throw was seen via telepathy by Benzema, who outstretched his leg to give Los Blancos the lead.

Dear Twitter,

Ramos was not to blame for Salah injury & Benzema was a predatory genius to score that goal.

Those who think otherwise are footballing halfwits. #UCL2018 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 26, 2018

Liverpool were soon on level terms though, as Mane showed predatory instincts in the box to flick home Lovren's header to equalise.

4 - Sadio Mané 🇸🇳 is only the 4th African player to score in a European Cup/Champions League final after:



🇩🇿 Rabah Madjer



🇨🇲 Samuel Eto'o



🇨🇮 Didier Drogba



Diamond. #UCLfinal #RMALFC @LFC pic.twitter.com/hZBEFpHr6g — OptaJean (@OptaJean) May 26, 2018

GOOOOOOOAL!! SADIO MANE EQUALISES! WE BELIEVE!! — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 26, 2018

However, Gareth Bale's introduction proved the catalyst for Real Madrid's victory. Firstly, he scored one of the most incredible goals seen this season, arching his body to net an incredible overhead kick from Marcelo's cross.

Message to all of you Ronaldo fanboys who couldn't stop pissing your pants when he scored that overhead...



Gareth Bale's was 100 times better. — Tom Todhunter (@tdhntr) May 26, 2018

Gareth Bale has been watching Jerome's overhead kick against Palace for inspiration. Top man — Jack Reeve (@JackReeveTNC) May 26, 2018

🚲 TAKE A BOW, @GarethBale11!!! Absolutely INCREDIBLE overhead kick to fire us back ahead! — Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) May 26, 2018

Cristiano’s reaction after realising everyone will now be talking about #GarethBale’s overhead kick as the greatest ever instead his v Juve... 🤨 pic.twitter.com/i2befkJcoN — Peter Ramage (@peterramage83) May 26, 2018

He got in on the act again soon after, profiting from another Karius shocker with a long-range effort that should have been comfortably stopped by the German.

Caragher when he next sets his eyes on Karius pic.twitter.com/r54cwKo4Lq — Football Funnys (@FootyFunnysUK) May 26, 2018

Bale comforts Karius after the full-time whistle 👏 pic.twitter.com/HuNQnpmeh6 — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) May 26, 2018

"And You'll Never Walk Alone"



Unless you're Karius. Not one Liverpool player went over to him after the match. pic.twitter.com/uA5isPeBs3 — Confused Klopp (@ConfusedKlopp) May 26, 2018

Loris Karius blames himself for the defeat. I said Well it was your fault Loris, you've cost us the game. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) May 26, 2018

The errors will likely haunt Karius for a long time, with Liverpool likely to pursue a new goalkeeper this summer even more ferociously following his two mistakes.

As for Real fans, it's fair to say they were beaming after winning a third Champions League in a row...