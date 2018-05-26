Twitter Reacts as Real Madrid Claim 13th European Crown With Bale Heroics in 3-1 Liverpool Win

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Liverpool and Real Madrid played out a cracking Champions League final on Saturday night, filled with extraordinary goals, incredible drama and heartbreaking injuries.

Los Blancos, favourites for the match due to their incredible success in Europe's top club competition in recent years, took the lead through after Karim Benzema anticipated well to block Loris Karius' throw into an empty net, but Sadio Mane soon poked home from Dejan Lovren's header.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Gareth Bale came on as a second half substitute to score one of the great Champions League final goals before another moment to forget for Karius gave him a second and Real Madrid their third.

Here's how Saturday's final played out...

There was heartbreak for Mohamed Salah, who had to leave the pitch after injuring his shoulder in a tangle with Sergio Ramos. That piece of drama got its very own piece, so feel free to peruse. Here's a snippet of the reactions...

After losing their star man to injury, things got worse for the Reds in the second half when Karius' attempted throw was seen via telepathy by Benzema, who outstretched his leg to give Los Blancos the lead.

Liverpool were soon on level terms though, as Mane showed predatory instincts in the box to flick home Lovren's header to equalise.

However, Gareth Bale's introduction proved the catalyst for Real Madrid's victory. Firstly, he scored one of the most incredible goals seen this season, arching his body to net an incredible overhead kick from Marcelo's cross.

He got in on the act again soon after, profiting from another Karius shocker with a long-range effort that should have been comfortably stopped by the German.

The errors will likely haunt Karius for a long time, with Liverpool likely to pursue a new goalkeeper this summer even more ferociously following his two mistakes.

As for Real fans, it's fair to say they were beaming after winning a third Champions League in a row...

