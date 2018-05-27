Borussia Dortmund Hold Further Talks Over Batshuayi as Chelsea Eye Move for BVB Starlet

Borussia Dortmund have continued talks with Chelsea over making the loan of Michy Batshauyi a permanent deal this summer.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Chelsea are looking for a fee around £50m for the 24-year-old Belgian, who is keen to sort out his future after the World Cup. Batshauyi is reportedly open to a move to the Bundesliga after an impressive spell in Germany since his January switch.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The former Marseille front man netted nine times in 14 appearances for BVB, becoming a regular before his season was cut short by an injury he picked up against Schalke in April.

His form and centrality to the team at Signal Iduna Park came in stark contrast to his time under Antonio Conte at Chelsea since his 2016 move.

Chelsea's prohibitive price tag for the in-form Batshuayi could be used as a bargaining tool, with the Blues apparently interested in Dortmund wonderkid Christian Pulisic, who is being looked at as a possible replacement for the likes of Eden Hazard and Willian. Both Chelsea stars have been tipped to depart Stamford Bridge this summer with Real Madrid and Manchester United linked.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/GettyImages

Even at just 19-years-old, USA international Pulisic is reportedly valued at £60m and has been linked to Bayern Munich and Liverpool in the past.





The Mail's report claims Dortmund's interest in Batshuayi and, to a lesser extent Tiemoue Bakayoko, could mean Chelsea might look to generate leverage for a possible deal for one of world football's hottest properties.