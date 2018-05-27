Liverpool Fans Hail Star's Impressive Performance Despite Champions League Final Defeat

By 90Min
May 27, 2018

As Liverpool, just like so many before them, were defeated by Real Madrid in the Champions League final, fans were full of praise for the majority of their squad.

With Liverpool's star player Mohamed Salah taken off in the first half as a result of a shoulder injury, fans were looking for other players to step up and not let their performance drop. Liverpool had an enormous task ahead of them, with Real Madrid hunting down their third consecutive Champions League trophy, and their 13th overall.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Real Madrid lined up with an attack consisting of Karim Benzema, Isco and Cristiano Ronaldo, with Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio entering the match later on. The likes of Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernandez would also attack from full back. Defending against this group of stars was never going to be an easy challenge.

Jurgen Klopp decided to counter the width of Real Madrid with two relatively young full backs, Trent Alexander-Arnold, 19, and Andy Robertson, 24. In what was surely one of the most daunting tasks of their footballing careers, they both stepped up and performed well, with Liverpool fans especially quick to praise Robertson's performance on Twitter.

Robertson joined Liverpool last summer from Hull City for a fee of around £8m. After initially struggling to make the match day squad, an injury to Alberto Moreno allowed Robertson the chance to impress, and he has never looked back.

He made 30 appearances this season, completing 90 minutes in almost all of those games. With Robertson and Alexander-Arnold representing the club at full back, Liverpool fans have every reason to be optimistic for the future.

