Eric Bailly Gives Unexpected Words of Comfort to Loris Karius Following Calamitous CL Final

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

Manchester United centre half Eric Bailly has offered Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius words of encouragement following his Champions League nightmare on Saturday night. The German let in two goals through massive mistakes against Real Madrid that cost the Reds the game.

It was early on in the second half when Karius clumsily rolled the ball out in front of Karim Benzema - the Frenchman sticking a toe out and getting enough on his deflection to find the back of the net.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The German then made a second calamitous error when Gareth Bale hit an optimistic effort on goal from long distance towards the end of the match. Karius, expecting a simple catch, fumbled the shot into the net and all but handed Madrid the trophy.

It can't have been an easy few days for the stopper, who took to Instagram to apologise to Liverpool fans, players and staff; admitting that the scenes are still replaying in his head and wishing that he could turn back time.

One unexpected comment on the post was from north west derby rival Bailly. The Manchester United centre back didn't have to say anything to a man who turns out for a rival team, but the Ivorian appeared there to support him in an undoubtedly difficult time.

A touch of class from Bailly.

As well wishing as he was, the defender is probably glad that Liverpool could make nothing of their trip to Kiev. A Champions League trophy would've been something to hold over the heads of United, who finished two places higher than Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

