'It Would Be Unique': Lionel Messi Claims He'd Happily Swap a Barcelona Title for Argentina Honours

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has admitted that he would happily give up a trophy won for his club in exchange for a title with the Argentina national team. The 30-year-old has never won international honours with his country, something that people have picked up on during his quest for greatness.

On the back of a season which saw Las Blaugrana win both La Liga and the Copa del Rey, silverware at Camp Nou is a little easier to come by than at international tournaments, and Messi is desperate to get his hands on something with Argentina.

ALEJANDRO PAGNI/GettyImages

In fact, he's so keen, the Flea admits that he'd happily exchange one won with Barca for it.

"I would change a Barcelona title for one with the national team," Messi told Argentinean TV channel El Trece (via FourFourTwo).





"Winning a title with Argentina would be something unique."





Argentina scraped their way into the upcoming tournament, Messi essentially putting his team on his back and pulling them to Russia, and the Barcelona start knows just how tough the tournament will be.

"I have great faith in this group, we are working very well, we have players with a lot of capacity and experience," he said.

"But we do not have to throw the message of 'we are going to be the world champion because we are the best', because the reality is that it is not like that."

When asked on his side's chances in their Group D fixtures, Messi is aware of the threats Argentina face.

"Iceland are a team that showed in the last European Championship that they are difficult for anyone.

"Croatia have a midfield that plays very well, it is a style like Spain but one level below, and Nigeria always challenge us."