Juventus Hitman Desperately Seeking Premier League Move Though Allegri Remains Reluctant to Sell

Juventus forward Mario Mandžukić is eager to seal a move to the Premier League this summer, according to reports.

The Croatian striker has spent the last three years in Italy, but also has top-flight experience in Spain and Germany following lengthy stints at Atlético Madrid, Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich.

The 32-year-old is now desperate to make the move to the Premier League in an attempt to secure what could be the last big contract of his career, according to a report from Calciomercato.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is eager to keep Mandžukić next season however, though the report adds that the Croatia international will be allowed to leave Turin if the right offer comes in this summer.

It is claimed that Manchester United could launch a move for Mandžukić, with José Mourinho known to be a huge fan of the Bianconeri star.

Mandzukic would actually be a quality signing for us. Not in his prime so he wont take Lukaku's place permanently, but would provide much needed competition at CF. — Adam (@adxmjm) May 24, 2018

Mandžukić had traditionally been deployed as a striker throughout his career, but his development under Allegri at Juventus has seen the veteran deployed on the left wing for the majority of the campaign.

The Croatian star featured in 43 games across all competitions this season - a tally which eclipses that of Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi - scoring 10 goals and claiming four assists as Juventus were crowned Serie A champions for a seventh consecutive season.