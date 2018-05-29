Chelsea Preparing £70m Bid For Leverkusen Wonderkid as Doubt Remains Over Futures of Key Duo

Chelsea Preparing £70m Bid For Leverkusen Wonderkid as Doubt Remains Over Futures of Key Midfield Duo

Chelsea are believed to have stepped up their chase for in-demand Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey this summer, and are prepared to pay whatever it takes to lure the Jamaican national to Stamford Bridge.

The winger's future remains very much up in the air, with a host of teams reportedly interested in signing the 20-year-old. It appears that the managerial uncertainty won't stop Chelsea from getting their summer transfer business underway, with the club believed to be keen on landing key targets.

With Antonio Conte looking likely to be replaced by Maurizio Sarri anytime now, Blues owner Roman Abramovich looks happy to get his wallet out to splash the cash, despite the lingering question over who will lead his club next term.

Juergen Schwarz/GettyImages

According to Metro, Chelsea's interest in Bailey over the last couple of weeks has increased dramatically, and the club are desperate to sign the youngster despite Leverkusen valuing him at around £70m.

The player was in London last week, and many have speculated that it was something to do with a potential move to the Blues - with Bailey having been snapped in a photo with a club scout. Leverkusen are reportedly happy to sell their man for the right price, and while Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are interested, Bailey prefers a switch to the Premier League.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Blues interest comes at a time when it seems likely they will lose Brazilian star Willian this summer, with Manchester United heavily linked with a move for the 29-year-old. There is also concern over the future of Eden Hazard, who continues to be linked with a high profile move to Real Madrid.

Bailey scored nine goals in 30 appearances this season, and appears ready to step up and ply his trade at the highest possible level.