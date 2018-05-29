In-Demand AC Milan Star Reportedly Pushing for San Siro Stay Amid Liverpool Speculation

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

AC Milan's young shot stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to ignore his agent's advice and reject a move to Liverpool, if a bid is made for the Italian.

Liverpool are reportedly keen on a new goalkeeper following Loris Karius' two high profile mistakes in the Champions League final last Saturday.

The Daily Express have reported that Jurgen Klopp has targeted the 19-year-old Donnarumma to be his number one keeper next season.

Milan failed to qualify for the Champions League once again and now Liverpool have said to have been in contact with Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola over a potential move to Anfield this summer.

However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Donnarumma is keen to stay at the San Siro and fight for his place as Milan's first choice goalkeeper.

Donnarumma has had a rocky relationship with the Italian giants over the past couple of years due to a prolonged contract dispute.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

If the Italian international does decide to stay at the San Siro, he may have to sit on the bench as Gattuso is ready to make experienced campaigner, and ironically former Liverpool man, Pepe Reina his number one goalie heading into the new season.

The highly-rated youngster now has a big decision to make over the summer and could risk his development by sitting on the bench for Milan next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)