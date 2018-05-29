In-Demand AC Milan Star Reportedly Pushing for San Siro Stay Amid Liverpool Speculation

AC Milan's young shot stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to ignore his agent's advice and reject a move to Liverpool, if a bid is made for the Italian.

Liverpool are reportedly keen on a new goalkeeper following Loris Karius' two high profile mistakes in the Champions League final last Saturday.

The Daily Express have reported that Jurgen Klopp has targeted the 19-year-old Donnarumma to be his number one keeper next season.

After Karius’s disastrous display in the Champions League final, Liverpool’s interest in Donnarumma has grown. Raiola has already initiated contact. However Liverpool are only willing to offer up to €40 million while Milan insist on €70 million. [Repubblica] pic.twitter.com/M9pvsnY0JW — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) May 27, 2018

Milan failed to qualify for the Champions League once again and now Liverpool have said to have been in contact with Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola over a potential move to Anfield this summer.

However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Donnarumma is keen to stay at the San Siro and fight for his place as Milan's first choice goalkeeper.

Donnarumma has had a rocky relationship with the Italian giants over the past couple of years due to a prolonged contract dispute.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

If the Italian international does decide to stay at the San Siro, he may have to sit on the bench as Gattuso is ready to make experienced campaigner, and ironically former Liverpool man, Pepe Reina his number one goalie heading into the new season.

The highly-rated youngster now has a big decision to make over the summer and could risk his development by sitting on the bench for Milan next season.