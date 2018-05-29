Watch: Messi Nets Hat Trick in Friendly Against Haiti

Lionel Messi scored a hat trick in Argentina's 4-0 win against Haiti in Tuesday night's friendly. 

By SI.com Staff
May 29, 2018

Lionel Messi scored a hat trick in Argentina's 4-0 friendly win against Haiti on Tuesday. 

He scored the game's opening goal off a a penalty shot at the 17-minute mark. 

Messi notched his second score 12 minutes into the second half on a tap-in. 

Then, 65 minutes into the match, Messi found the back of the net for the third time. 

Argentina will face Iceland on June 16, Croatia on June 21 and Nigeria on June 26 in the World Cup. 

 

More Soccer

