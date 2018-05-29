Lionel Messi scored a hat trick in Argentina's 4-0 friendly win against Haiti on Tuesday.

He scored the game's opening goal off a a penalty shot at the 17-minute mark.

Messi notched his second score 12 minutes into the second half on a tap-in.

#SomosArgentina Así fue el segundo gol de Lionel Messi para el 2-0 parcial ante Haití. pic.twitter.com/F4mt6YIJxC — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) May 30, 2018

Then, 65 minutes into the match, Messi found the back of the net for the third time.

#SomosArgentina ¡Goooooooooooooooool! Lionel #Messi convierte nuevamente y marca el 3-0 para el Seleccionado Argentino ⚽🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/3ZXTA2tn9q — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) May 30, 2018

Argentina will face Iceland on June 16, Croatia on June 21 and Nigeria on June 26 in the World Cup.