Liverpool Set to Move for Third Transfer Target Even if Lyon Attacker Joins in £60m Deal

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will try to sign another forward even if Lyon and France star Nabil Fekir joins the Reds this summer, according to reports.

Fekir has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, who completed their first piece of major transfer business on Monday with the signing of Fabinho from Monaco for a fee around £40m.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Klopp is in the market for another forward on top of Fekir to provide competition for the deadly trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Liverpool's team was hit by injuries towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign, with fringe squad members Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke featuring more regularly as key forwards were rested due to the Reds' Champions League run.

The signing of Fekir could reportedly set Liverpool back £60m, potentially making the 24-year-old their second most expensive signing of all time after centre back Virgil van Dijk back in January.

Jurgen Klopp's side is not short of goalscorers, with Salah, Firmino and Mane all scoring over 20 goals this season, but squad depth will be crucial next term should they wish to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

The Express also claim Liverpool are monitoring Barcelona ace Ousmane Dembele, whose future has been the subject of fierce transfer speculation in recent weeks, while Monaco's Thomas Lemar is another reported target.

The Reds will also be on the hunt for a new goalkeeper following Loris Karius' horror show in the Champions League final, but the Echo claim an approach for Roma's Alisson Becker is yet to be made.

