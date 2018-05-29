Ostracised Goalkeeper Joe Hart Changes Agents in Hopes of Resurrecting His Career

Manchester City stopper Joe Hart has switched agents after missing out on a spot in the England World Cup team, in a bid to save his dwindling career. The goalkeeper was ostracised from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side when the Spaniard arrived two years ago, and his career has taken a nose dive since then.

Once seen as one of the best goalies in the Premier League, Hart hasn't been part of the Man City side in two seasons, despite still being contracted to the club. A relatively successful loan spell at Serie A outfit Torino gave Hart optimism ahead of his stint at West Ham, but things only got worse.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Back under the spotlight of the Premier League at the Olympic Stadium, Hart started out as Slaven Bilic's first choice between the sticks last term, only to be replaced by Adrian halfway through the campaign.

As a result, the England international will miss out on the World Cup - Gareth Southgate opting to run with Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Nick Pope instead. It now appears, according to Daily Mail, that Hart has changed agents in hopes of resurrecting his career.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Leaving long term representatives Sports Group, Hart is now under the guidance of Pitch - becoming their first ever player client. Until now, Pitch had only ever represented teams such as Brazil, England and Portugal, as well as the likes of Everton, Southampton and Liverpool.

Hart is free to leave the Citizens this season. With his contract entering its last year, Guardiola is keen to get rid of the 31-year-old.