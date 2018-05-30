2018 FIFA World Cup Team Preview: Analysing Uruguay's Chances at the Tournament

Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay are widely expected to do well at this year's finals and are once again many people's dark horses.

Starting in Group A, La Celeste are expected to make easy work of their group - facing up against Egypt, Saudi Arabia and hosts Russia.

As the standout team in the first group, the South American team are widely predicted to top the group and progress into the tournament's latter stages.

Style of Play

Manager Oscar Tabarez is well-known for building his teams from the back forwards - with a solid defensive line that makes it very difficult for the opposition to score - before recycling the ball forward towards world-class strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. The 71-year-old is unlikely to spring any real surprises in Russia this summer, and so fans can look forward to a solid defensive shape, with full backs who attack only when absolutely necessary, and a midfield that is more combative than creative. Uruguay's football is simple but effective. They shut down any kind of attack the opposition can mount, before getting the ball forward as quickly and dangerously as possible. The Tabarez-style is vertical football with one aim - hit opponents on the break - a South American take on the classic English route-one system.

How They Qualified

After the 18 qualifying matches in the CONMEBOL South American qualification process ahead of the World Cup, Uruguay finished second with 31 points.

Winning nine games, drawing four and losing five, they had a fairly positive qualifying campaign and managed to keep their heads just above the six-team final day battle for the remaining two automatic spots and the playoff spot.

With 10 goals in qualifying, Edison Cavani was the top goalscorer on the continent and will look to continue that form ahead of the tournament.

Group Stage (June 14-28)

Uruguay start their World Cup finals campaign with a game against Egypt on June 15.

Encouraging for the South Americans is that Egypt's main threat, Mohamed Salah, is set to miss the game following his injury in the Champions League final. The Premier League golden boot winner suffered a shoulder problem after a challenge with Sergio Ramos, with the player now expected to miss the game.

The South Americans then take on Saudi Arabia five days later in Rostov.





The Saudis are sort of an unknown element in the tournament, having not been at a World Cup finals since 2006 - but back in their tournament debut at USA '94 they did reach the Round of 16, as well as scoring that goal from Saeed Al-Owairan.





Uruguay play the final group game on June 25 against host nation Russia in Samara.

Route to the Final

Uruguay are expected to top Group A following the group stage - setting them up for a meeting with Group B's runner up.

Group B features both ex-World Cup winners Spain and current European Championship holders Portugal, as well as Morocco and Iran. Most presume that Spain and Portugal will qualify from group, so it will be one of those that Uruguay faces en route to the final - even if they don't top their own group.





Tabarez's side would then go up against teams from Group C and D should they make it into the quarter final stage. Those groups include France and Argentina, but beyond that a few surprise packages possibly in the likes of Croatia, Denmark and Peru.

Should they somehow manage to progress to the final, it would be their third World Cup final appearance in historry and their first since 1950. La Celeste have won both of the World Cup finals they have featured in before, in the inaugural competition in 1930, and again in their last appearance.

Since then the national team has reached fourth place on three separate occasions, most recently in South Africa in 2010.





It's an impressive track record for a country with the seventh-smallest population to have featured at a World Cup finals.

Squad List

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva, Martin Campana Defenders: Diego Godin, Sebastian Coates, Jose Maria Gimenez, Maximiliano Pereira, Gaston Silva, Martin Caceres, Guillermo Varela Midfielders: Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Carlos Sanchez, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Diego Laxalt, Cristian Rodriguez, Jonathan Urretaviscaya, Nicolas Lodeiro, Gaston Ramirez Forwards: Cristhian Stuani, Maximiliano Gomez, Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez Predicted Lineup

(4-4-2): Fernando Muslera, Guillermo Varela, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Martin Caceres, Nahitan Nandez, Matias Vecino, Federico Valverde, Cristian Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Edison Cavani Prediction



Football is a wonderfully unpredictable sport, but it would be shocking if the South Americans did not qualify from their group.

Egypt perhaps offer the biggest threat, but with an either unavailable or not fully fit Salah - it will be one of the two - even they don't likely to manage to surpass Uruguay.





The group stages are where Tabarez and his side will start to be tested and their tournament will go one of two ways. Either, they will fall at the hands of Spain/Portugal at the Round of 16, or they will be set to progress deep into the latter stages of the competition.

It's got the potential to be a good World Cup for Uruguay, but it will all come down to that deciding Round of 16 game.