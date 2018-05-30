Dortmund Star's Father Labels Premier League Links 'Hogwash' But Confirms Talks Over Club Future

Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic is set to hold talks with the club over his future in Germany, but the player's father has rubbished recent rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most promising attacking talents in Europe and Pulisic has already made 97 appearances for Borussia Dortmund since making his debut in 2016.

However, an array of attacking signings last summer have seen Pulisic's first team spot come under threat. Dortmund splashed out on the signing of Andriy Yarmolenko last year, and the rise of Jadon Sancho has seemingly pushed the USMNT international further out of the spotlight.

FLORIAN CHOBLET/GettyImages

And with Dortmund having already confirmed the signing of yet another winger this summer - Marius Wolf from Eintracht Frankfurt - Pulisic has been the subject of a number of transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham.

But the player's father has played down the recent speculation surrounding a move to the Premier League, insisting that talks are yet to be held over his future in Dortmund.

"He was linked to Tottenham. Last week it was Liverpool. The week before Man Utd. The week before this...it's hogwash," Mark Pulisic said, quoted by Sky Sports.

"He's linked with a different club every week. I have no idea. His agent right now is working and looking, in close relation with me and Christian, and we're just trying to see what the best phase of his next development will be.

Time to play with the big boys.. https://t.co/g1x7PFhGKy — 90min (@90min_Football) May 28, 2018

"Now is the time that the season has just ended that we'll sit down with Dortmund, we'll sit down with, I don't know whether others clubs are in the mix, [and see what] Dortmund's idea is and their plans for Christian.

"But there's nothing concrete. Right now, Christian plays for Dortmund and that's where he is planning on playing again next year."

Pulisic will be able to talk to potential suitors throughout the summer due to the face that the USMNT failed to qualify for the World Cup, and a move to the Premier League could be on the cards while club's other transfer targets are tied up on international duty.