French Star 'Opens Talks' Over Possible New Contract at Man Utd Despite Speculation Over Summer Exit

The ongoing transfer speculation surrounding Manchester United forward Anthony Martial took another turn this week, with reports emerging that the 22-year-old has opened talks over a new deal to stay at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman has been linked with numerous moves away from the Red Devils after falling down the pecking order at the club - with the arrival of Alexis Sanchez limiting him to just six starts in the second half of the 2017/18 season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Even so, Metro reports that Matial is very much a part of Jose Mourinho's plans for next season, and that will only change if the youngster officially hands in a transfer request.

Having Martial as a backup option is clearly an enticing prospect for the United boss, as the forward scored nine goals and bagged five assists in just 30 league matches last season. And according to the Sun, the club will offer to extend his current contract, which currently has one season left on it with an option for another year.

Whether Martial agrees to a new deal is another matter, however. The French international has 18 senior caps for his country, but a lack of game time in Manchester ultimately cost him a place in France's squad for the World Cup.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He may also recall certain instances when his manager not so subtly criticised him last season - particularly the comments he made to the media explaining why he always started Romelu Lukaku up front following the loss to Brighton on May 4.

Martial arrived in Manchester three years ago on a £57.6m move from Monaco, and with just one year left on his contract, he's likely considering his options.





Opening talks with the club over a potential new deal will be seen as a positive step for fans of the Red Devils, but the club will know that if Martial declines the best step for all parties concerned will involve seeing the Frenchman leave the club - especially as his value will continue to decline the longer he stays on the bench at Old Trafford.