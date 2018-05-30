REVEALED: What Mohamed Salah Did After Being Forced Off With Shoulder Injury in the UCL Final

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah couldn't bring himself to watch the remainder of the Champions League final last week, after the Egyptian was forced off with a shoulder injury during the first half.

The 25-year-old was unable to help the Reds try to upset the odds against Real Madrid after hurting himself under a challenge from Sergio Ramos and Salah was eventually forced off early on, an injury which has also put his involvement in the World Cup this summer in doubt.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Liverpool physio Ruben Pons even confirmed that the Egyptian was so distraught following the injury that he couldn't bring himself to watch the remainder of the match, instead relying on updates from social media and the security staff at the NSC Olimpiyskiy.


"We knew that it was something serious as soon as [Salah] fell on the ground because he never complains, we were afraid of the worst," Pons told Spanish outlet Marca (via the Mirror).


"We were watching the game, looking at social networks and the security was telling us the result, Madrid has scored, we equalised.

"When we came back, the game was over, the whole team had changed and prepared for riding the team bus, we helped him change because he could not do it alone and we went to the airport."

Initial concerns over Salah's place at the World Cup have been eased somewhat, with the Liverpool star set to need up to four weeks to recover. 

Egypt take on Uruguay in their first game of the competition on June 16 - a fixture which could come too early for the recovering winger. But Salah could yet be in line to face Russia and Saudi Arabia, as the Pharaohs look to shock the world and reach the knockout stages of the World Cup.

