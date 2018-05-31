2018 FIFA World Cup Team Preview: Analysing Spain's Chances at the Tournament

After failing dismally in their last two major tournament outings - exiting at the group stage in the World Cup in 2014 and in the last 16 at Euro 2016 - Spain look like they are returning to their near imperious best heading into Russia 2018.

Under the stewardship of Julen Lopetegui, La Roja seem to have finally solved the issue that has plagued them since their Euro 2012 triumph - finding the right blend of young and old. The hitherto relied upon veterans such as Cesc Fabregas, Pedro and Javi Martinez have now been replaced with the exuberance of Isco, Asensio and Saul Niguez.

And yet, they still retain six survivors from the triumph of 2010. The backbone of Pepe Reina, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets, David Silva and Andres Iniesta that runs through the team has finally formed a fruitful partnership with their youthful counterparts - a worrying prospect for any opponent.

How They Qualified



In a qualifying group alongside Italy, Albania, Israel, Liechtenstein and Macedonia, Spain ploughed through their competition. With nine wins and one draw, they remained unbeaten throughout the campaign, scoring 36 goals and conceding just three.

Indeed, with four players sharing their top scorer mantle at five goals, they proved they had a veritable goal threat across the pitch. After the cagey draw with Italy in their first encounter, the Spaniards showed their newfound edge in the reverse fixture. Running out 3-0 winners, it was a complete performance that reaffirmed their status as a major force in international football.



Group Stage Games

Group B will see the one time World Champions square off against Morocco, Iran and Portugal. Naturally, their first clash of the tournament against Portugal at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi will be the most important.

The geographical neighbours have faced each other at two of the last four major tournaments, with the Spaniards coming out on top in both of these tightly fought affairs. While they'll go into the game as favourites, the last thing the Euro 2016 Champions will be is afraid of their bordering rivals.

Meanwhile, Morocco should not be underestimated as the dark horses to upset the established apple cart. The Atlas Lions showed their credentials by overcoming Cote d'Ivoire in qualification, and with Juventus' Mehdi Benatia, Bundesliga rookie of the year Amine Harit and Champions League winner Achraf Hakimi they have the players to threaten their high class adversaries.



Possible Route to the Final

Evidently, the fate of their path to glory will most likely rest on that opening game, and should they come through as group winners as expected, they would face the runners up of group A.

This would mean facing one of Russia, Saudi Arabia or Egypt in the last 16 (presuming Uruguay top the group), while second would set them up with a clash against the Uruguayans, using the same logic. If we assume the former, their quarter final clash would be against the winner of the last 16 match between the winner of Group D and the runner up of Group C.

This could/should be Argentina and Denmark respectively. Once again assuming Argentina prevail, this would set up a quarter final with the team they beat 6-1 (admittedly without Messi) in March.

If it all goes to form, their semi final opponents would be Germany, setting up a repeat of the 2010 encounter at the same stage.



Squad List

Spain have already announced their final 23 man squad, which is as follows:

🚨 OFICIAL | 46 millones de ilusiones en sus botas, en sus manos... ¡¡ESTOS SON #NUESTROS23!!



Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Kepa, Pepe Reina.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jordi Alba, Nacho Monreal.



Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Saul Niguez, Andres Iniesta, Thiago Alcantara, Koke, Isco, David Silva.

Forwards: Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Diego Costa, Iago Aspas, Rodrigo.



Predicted Lineup



(4-3-3) De Gea; Alba, Ramos, Pique, Carvajal (if fit); Iniesta, Busquets, Silva; Asensio, Costa, Isco

Prediction

Having just been faced with choosing three players to start in that midfield, it's hard to now predict anything other than success for La Furia. The 6-1 demolition of Argentina showed their overabundance of attacking quality, and in David De Gea they possess the best keeper in world football right now.

Indeed, in that vein, they also seem to have the most leaders of any team at the competition; De Gea, Ramos, Pique, Iniesta, Busquets and Costa are all totemic figures at club level, for a variety of reasons.



Even so, their major tournament mentality remains a question mark. Although, as alluded to, they are in better nick than in 2016 and 2014, they were still tipped for great things before it all kicked off.

You would expect them to reach the semi finals, whereupon their presumed encounter with Germany will be anyone's to call. Despite arguably possessing the stronger starting XI, the German's notorious and plentiful mental resilience could easily trump that quality.

Prediction: Semi Final

