Liverpool Enter Race for Thibaut Courtois as Hunt for Loris Karius Replacement Continues

Liverpool have surprisingly entered the race to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois this summer.

The Belgian shot stopper has yet to sign a contract extension at Stamford Bridge, with his exit before his current deal expires in the summer of 2019 now looking more likely.

With Loris Karius' Champions League final errors still fresh in the mind, Liverpool seem almost certain to upgrade on the German this summer. Having already been linked with a host of goalkeeping options during the transfer window (including but not limited to Gigi Buffon, Gigi Donnarumma, Alisson Becker and Jack Butland) a new man between the sticks looks certain.

However, one name that hasn't cropped up before (until now), is that of Courtois, who is doing his best to get out of Chelsea. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Liverpool have now appeared as 'serious candidates' to take Courtois away from the Blues.

There is one Real Madrid-sized problem in the Reds' interest. Los Blancos are also keen on Courtois, who has previously implied a desire to rejoin his family in the Spanish capital one day.

Obviously this would make Madrid the favourites to gain his signature, and it could be back to the drawing board for Jurgen Klopp.

Courtois' Chelsea contract runs out next summer, and having told the club that he will not renew, they look like they will reluctantly let him go. As a replacement, Di Marzio suggests that Chelsea will turn to Alisson Becker - which causes another problem for Liverpool, who do not want competition to sign the Brazilian.