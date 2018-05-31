Lukaku Assures He Has 'Perfect Relationship' With Manager Jose Mourinho Despite FA Cup Confusion

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has claimed that his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho is 'perfect', with the Belgian forward clearing the air following his failure to start the FA Cup defeat against Chelsea.

Mourinho claimed Lukaku didn't want to start the match and there have been various reports this season which detail how the United manager has been at ends with a host of his players, including the former Everton front man. 


However, the United forward has shunned these claims, revealing that there is no problem between the pair.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Of course, I was, but I didn't look good in training at all," Lukaku told Sky Sports when asked if he was keen to start the FA Cup final earlier on in May, following Mourinho's comments.

"It was a difficult situation. Obviously me and the manager had a conversation, he's the one that made the decision.

"But we had a conversation after the game, where we were both disappointed that we lost the game.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I said to him, 'I'm looking forward to next season', to see the team that he is going to prepare for next year to hopefully challenge Manchester City.

"Everybody is thinking me and the manager has a big issue or something, but it's not like that, me and the manager have a perfect relationship. We had a little chat after the game and everything is all clear."

Lukaku is currently on international duty with Belgium, preparing for the summer World Cup in Russia.

