Real Madrid Plan Raid of Rivals With Move for £53m-Rated Atletico Madrid Defender

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

Real Madrid have reportedly jumped ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Atletico Madrid centre back Jose Gimenez. 

The Uruguayan has been on the radar of the Gunners for some time, but Los Blancos are ready to take their interest one step further.

Gimenez was outlined ahead of this summer as a key option that could strengthen Arsenal's leaky defence. Having been on their radar for a number of months, Arsenal are believed to have been preparing a bid for Gimenez this summer, but it seems they are about to miss out.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

According to Marca (via TalkSPORT), Real Madrid are about to overtake Unai Emery's newly inherited side in the race to sign the 23-year-old and could activate his £53m release clause.

The report seems quite adamant that Gimenez will be joining the European champions from city rivals Atletico this summer, adding to Zinedine Zidane's already impressive back line and leaving Arsenal empty handed in the process.

However, the highly anticipated arrival of Borussia Dortmund centre back Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who is expected to make his way to the Emirates in the coming days, should alleviate any resentment from Gunners fans if they are to miss out on Gimenez. 

Adam Nurkiewicz/GettyImages

As for Madrid, should Gimenez arrive, where exactly he would slot into the team is unknown. With the defensive partnership of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane only getting stronger, it's hard to tell what role Gimenez would play. Even so, the 23-year-old already has three trophies to his name (the Europa League, Spanish Super Cup and the La Liga title), and has 41 caps and four goals for his native Uruguay.

It remains to be seen if Madrid will attempt to secure Gimenez's signature before or after the World Cup, as his value may decrease or increase based on his performances in Russia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)